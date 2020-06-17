Maine reports 1 death, businesses reopen in hardest hit counties

Outdoor bars, gyms, and nail salons were among several types of businesses that were allowed to reopen with new health guidelines in Androscoggin, York, and Cumberland counties Wednesday under the governor’s expedited reopening process . Indoor dining at restaurants was also allowed to begin in the three counties, which were hit harder by the virus than other counties statewide.

Cumberland County reported the latest virus-related death, officials said. The county has reported 58 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and 17 new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, as the statewide death toll rose to 102 and case count climbed to 2,836.

“Maine people and businesses have worked hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the stabilization of cases and hospitalizations in York, Cumberland, and Androscoggin counties help demonstrate that,” Governor Janet Mills said in a statement. “But this pandemic is not over. As we reopen restaurants for indoor dining and other businesses in these areas, we remain vigilant.”

Behind Cumberland, Waldo County has reported the most deaths with 14, officials said. York trails with 11 deaths, followed by Kennebec with nine, Androscoggin with four, and Penobscot with two. Knox, Aroostook, Franklin, and Hancock have each reported one death.

All of the new cases were reported in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties, with 11 new cases and six new cases, respectively, officials said. Cumberland has reported the most cases with 1,461, followed by York with 450 cases and Androscoggin with 434 cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 74,763 coronavirus tests have been administered in the state, officials said.

Forty-two more people have recovered, officials said. A total of 2,275 people have recovered from the virus.

Two more people have been hospitalized since Tuesday, officials said. Hospitalizations across the state total 323 patients, with 27 people currently hospitalized. Of those patients, 10 are in critical care and five are on ventilators.

There are 138 ICU beds and 254 ventilators available for use statewide, officials said.

