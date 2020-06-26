Male killed by Red Line train at Porter Square in Cambridge

A male was struck and killed by a Red Line train at the Porter Square station in Cambridge Friday afternoon, MBTA Transit Police said.
The male was struck by an inbound train at 4:15 p.m., the department said in a statement.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
Foul play is not suspected in the crash that temporarily closed the station.
Shuttle buses were used to replace trains between Alewife and Harvard stations “due to this incident,” the MBTA said on Twitter.
Red Line trains between Harvard and JFK station may also be delayed, the tweet said.
