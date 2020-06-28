Beyoncé reveals new visual album for Disney+

Late Saturday night, Beyoncé revealed the trailer for “Black is King,” a surprise visual album set launch on Disney+ July 31. The project features music from “The Lion King: The Gift,” the Beyoncé-curated album for the 2019 theatrical remake, also starring Beyoncé.

Variety reports the album will reimagine the original story of love, great expectations, and deep ancestry for another generation of young audiences. Beyoncé starred as adult Nala in Jonathan Favreau’s musical, computer-animated remake. A press release from Disney and Parkwood Entertainment says “Black is King” will be “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.” The original album featured multiple star-studded performances, included appearances by Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Childish Gambino, 070 Shake, and (most perfectly) Blue Ivy Carter.

The visual album arrives on the heels of another exciting Beyoncé release, “Black Parade,” a new single dropped on Juneteeth. The track coincided with the launch of a digital directory of Black-owned businesses — from fashion brands and services to restaurants and performance groups — handpicked by Queen Bey and fashion stylist Zerina Akers. Additionally, proceeds from “Black Parade” are donated to the BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, to help support Black-owned businesses in need.