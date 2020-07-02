Man fatally shot in Dorchester; Second homicide in Boston this week

The victim was discovered about a block away on Armandine Street near the intersection with Milton Avenue. He was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Boston police said officers responded to an activation from the ShotSpotter gunshot tracking system around 12:19 a.m. on Norfolk Street near the intersection with Peacevale Road. Ballistic evidence was later recovered on both Norfolk Street and Peacevale Road, police said.

A man was fatally shot early Thursday in Dorchester, the second homicide in the city this week.

Police also recovered a vehicle on Armandine Street that the victim may have been in when he was shot.

Advertisement

The homicide is the city’s 21st this year and comes after four people were shot, one fatally, on Circuit Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening. The victim’s name in that shooting has not been released. The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in either incident and the investigations by the department’s homicide detectives are ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the crimes to contact the Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470 or provide an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Residents seeking emotional support are urged to contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.