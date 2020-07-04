Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Ipswich boat crash

The man was flown to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. His condition was not known Saturday night.

Three other people also fell out of the boat when it took a turn in Ipswich Bay shortly before 3 p.m., Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man was flown to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries Saturday after he fell out of the boat he was driving and the vessel ran him over before crashing into a houseboat, Ipswich police said.

Two officers responded in the police boat to a report at 2:57 p.m. of a man seriously injured in a crash involving a 19-foot boat, Nikas said.

The boat’s operator, who is from Ipswich, was the only person injured in the crash.

A boater stopped and pulled the man out of the water, police said. He was transferred to an Ipswich police boat and the first responders began providing emergency medical aid, according to the statement.

Ipswich Police responded to a boating crash in which a 19-year-old Ipswich man sustained serious, life-threatening injuries Saturday. Ipswich Police Department

All four individuals were taken aboard a police boat to the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club on Quay Road, where they were were met by an ambulance.

A medical helicopter landed in the yacht club’s mooring fields and the man was flown to the hospital.

After hitting the man, the unmanned boat then struck a houseboat owned by his family. That boat sustained serious damage, police said.

State environmental police, the Ipswich Fire Department and the Newbury harbormaster also responded to the scene, Nikas said.

The crash is under investigation.

























Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.