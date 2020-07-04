fb-pixel

Take a look at a dozen of the Lincoln Project’s most devastating anti-Trump ads

Updated July 4, 2020, 1 hour ago
A screenshot from a Project Lincoln ad.
The Lincoln Project, founded by a group of current and former Republicans strategists to “defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box,” is in the midst of an ad blitz to do just that.

Here’s a look at 12 of the group’s most biting political ads.

On reports of Russian bounties for US troops:

On Trump’s relationship with Russia:


On presidential leadership:

On truthfulness:

On foreign policy:

On Trump’s Tulsa rally

On religion:

On the coronavirus response:


On the Confederate flag:

On nepotism:

On coronavirus deaths:

On presidential leadership: