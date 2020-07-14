Food trucks will be fanning out to different Boston neighborhoods starting Friday

The initiative, which starts Friday, establishes about two dozen sites across the city, including parks, playgrounds and other public spaces, where mobile eateries with prior city approval will be allowed to operate from noon to 7 p.m. each day.

Food trucks that are typically clustered around downtown Boston will be allowed to visit neighborhoods across the city for the first time in an effort to help small businesses amid the pandemic, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday.

Walsh said the initiative is a way the city is looking to be more innovative, support small businesses, and bring new amenities to Boston’s neighborhoods. More information on where the food trucks will be can be found at boston.gov/reopening on Friday, Walsh said.

Walsh also said Tuesday his order exempting establishments from the city’s plastic bag restrictions — including a five-cent bag fee — will be extended at least through Sept. 30. He said that gives stores the ability to use bags they have currently in stock.

However, he also noted that officials have said reusable bags are safe, and people can feel free to bring them into stores.

Also, starting July 23, City Hall will reopen on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays for scheduled appointments, the mayor announced. Public meetings will still be conducted remotely.