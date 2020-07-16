Mayor Walsh, Police Commissioner Gross, decry recent shootings, including wounding of immigrant store clerk

“My heart breaks for him and his family,” Walsh said, adding that he’s “frustrated and angry” by the “cruel, senseless violence” that has plagued the city recently.

Speaking during a briefing outside City Hall, Walsh fiercely denounced the shooting Tuesday night in Roxbury of a store clerk in his early 20s, whom the mayor described as an immigrant from Bangladesh now “fighting for his life” in the hospital.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross on Thursday decried the recent spate of shootings in the city and vowed to hold perpetrators accountable.

“We have seen too many homicides this summer,” Walsh said. “We have seen too many shootings this summer.”

The mayor reserved particular indignation for the assailant who shot the clerk from Bangladesh.

“Someone committing a crime like this makes a choice,” Walsh said. “A choice to inflict pain and suffering on a fellow human being.”

The violence, Walsh stressed, must stop.

“They need to be held accountable for those choices and those harms,” Walsh said. “The violence in our city needs to stop.”

He recalled visiting the scene with Gross of the recent fatal shooting of a 15-year-old and thanking community members “for who they are in our city.”

As for the perpetrators, Walsh said Thursday, “I’m telling you today to stop. This young man [the store clerk] was working. He’s an innocent person working in a store. ... In Boston, we’re better than that. There’s no excuse for violence in Boston.”

Walsh, addressing those who harm city residents, said, “we’re going to hold you responsible. We’re going to hold you accountable.”

His words were echoed by Gross, who noted that the wounded clerk was working at a convenience store; such stores, he said, are a “staple to the community.”

“A young man from Bangladesh,” Gross said, comes to Boston in search of a better life, and then “a coward shoots him during a robbery. That was an innocent young man. ... We’re tired of this.”

Gross said violent offenders have become emboldened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with word on the street being “you can do what you want” amid court closures and a hold on grand jury proceedings.

He said a “repeat, violent offender should be held accountable” and voiced frustration over the fact that violent suspects arrested with firearms are being released at arraignment with ankle bracelets.

“Are you kidding me?” Gross said. “ ... I hope the judicial process is listening.”

The commissioner also took aim at critics of the administration whom he described as “Monday morning quarterbacks.” Gross, without naming any critics, said he hadn’t seen any of them “in the streets,” and he urged them to “take care of your constituency.”

A preliminary investigation into the clerk shooting indicates it was a robbery at the M&R convenience store on Shawmut Avenue that turned into a shooting, said Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

Boyle said the 23-year-old clerk was wounded during the robbery about 9:18 p.m.

The clerk remains in “very critical condition” and is “fighting for his life,‘’ Boyle said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with relevant information can call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members can also leave anonymous tips by calling 800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Resources are also available for survivors of trauma.

Residents in need of services can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) for free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

Mike Bello of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.