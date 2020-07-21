ACLU accuses Boston police of violating rights with ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ arrests

Boston police launched “Operation Clean Sweep” in the city’s Newmarket Square area last summer, citing “ ongoing community concerns ” over the effect of the opioid epidemic on the South End and a suspected robbery attempt that left a Suffolk County House of Correction officer injured. The ensuing raids that night and Aug. 2 included 34 arrests.

The nonpartisan rights group released hours of raw video this week that captured the operation, footage that the organization obtained July 10 after suing the city.

The ACLU of Massachusetts is alleging that Boston police used intimidation tactics and unlawfully detained people last summer during “ Operation Clean Sweep ,” pointing to videos that show officers rounding up homeless people and drug users near Boston Medical Center.

Ruth Bourquin, senior and managing attorney for the ACLU of Massachusetts, said the recently released videos show that police intimidated powerless people and broke the law in arresting them.

“The videos show the Boston Police Department unlawfully ‘seized’ vulnerable people who were on public streets, surrounding them with police cars, bicycles, and a huge number of officers, and announcing they were ‘not free to leave’ until they turned over identification and underwent checks for outstanding warrants,” Bourquin said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Boston Police Department did not immediately return requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Mayor Martin Walsh did not respond directly to questions about the legality of the stops, but said the mayor’s administration has worked “tirelessly” to balance the health and safety needs of those who call the South End home, including those suffering from substance abuse.

“Helping residents in need is Mayor’s Walsh’s top priority,” Samantha Ormsby said.

The allegations by the ACLU were first reported by WBUR.

The video footage shows police detaining several groups of pedestrians along the public sidewalk outside shelter.

In one video, an officer told a group of men that, because the shelter was closed for the evening, they were trespassing and would be detained until officers checked their identification.

“We just can’t have people hanging here,” the officer said.

Bourquin also said the videos showed a detective in charge urging officers to keep their body-worn cameras in place, “because he wanted to show ‘the ACLU’ that they were doing things ‘by the book.’ ”

“It is not clear what ‘book’ the detective was referring to, but it clearly was not a law book – as what was done to these people clearly violated both state and federal constitutional law,” she continued. “This is just another example of why police reform is so needed in the Commonwealth.”

