Kevin Garnett and investors are preparing bid to buy Timberwolves, report says

Kevin Garnett is part of a group of investors seriously interested in bidding to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report from The Athletic on Tuesday.

Garnett, who was drafted fifth overall by Minnesota in 1995, played 12 seasons with the Timberwolves before he was dealt to the Celtics in the summer of 2007. He won a title with Boston in 2008, and ended his career with stints in Brooklyn and Minnesota.

Garnett has long expressed a desire to own the Timberwolves.