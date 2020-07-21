Kevin Garnett and investors are preparing bid to buy Timberwolves, report says

Kevin Garnett is part of a group of investors seriously interested in bidding to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report from The Athletic on Tuesday.
Garnett, who was drafted fifth overall by Minnesota in 1995, played 12 seasons with the Timberwolves before he was dealt to the Celtics in the summer of 2007. He won a title with Boston in 2008, and ended his career with stints in Brooklyn and Minnesota.
Garnett has long expressed a desire to own the Timberwolves.
“I want to buy the Timberwolves,” Garnett told Yahoo Sports in 2014. “Put a group together and perhaps some day try to buy the team. That’s what I want.”
Advertisement
Despite his history with the team, Garnett has made no secret about his acrimony with current owner Glen Taylor.
“I don’t want to be partners with Glen [Taylor], and I wouldn’t want to be partners with Glen in Minnesota,” Garnett told Awful Announcing in 2017. “I would love to be part of a group that buys him out and kind of removes him and go forward.”
If his bid is successful, Garnett won’t be the only former player as part of a current ownership group, as Michael Jordan is also involved with Charlotte.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.