Celebrity Series offering a fall season of online concerts in place of live shows

The series, which typically brings musicians and dance companies from around the world to local halls and theaters, has canceled or postponed all of its original fall offerings. In their place, it’s planning a series of ticketed digital concerts on Sunday evenings with artists such as jazz pianist Chucho Valdés (Oct. 18), bluegrass siblings Sara and Sean Watkins (Nov. 15), and the Takács Quartet (Oct. 25). These will be professionally produced and streamed live from venues either in Boston or close to the artists’ home bases.

Celebrity Series of Boston will offer a robust lineup of digital programming this fall, streaming music and dance to laptops and living rooms while live venues remain dark amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, local artists and ensembles will be showcased through a series of free Neighborhood Arts streaming concerts, to be broadcast from local venues and living rooms on Thursday evenings throughout the fall. This series begins with a performance by the Jason Palmer Quintet (Sept. 10); later featured artists include violinist/erhu player Shaw Pong Liu (Sept. 17), National Poetry Slam champion Regie Gibson (Oct. 8), dance company Abilities Dance Boston (Oct. 29), and rapper Devin Ferreira (Dec. 10).

Another brand-new virtual program is “Black Voices,” created in collaboration with Colombian dance company Sankofa Danzafro. The company was originally supposed to perform in town in January; instead, director Rafael Palacios will guide participating Bostonians of color in translating their personal narratives into three-minute dance pieces through online sessions. Dates, times, and participants are yet to be determined.

Tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. at www.celebrityseries.org.

