Teen struck by car while riding his bike with friends in Framingham

A 16-year-old was riding his bike with friends Sunday morning when he was hit by a car in Framingham, according to police Lt. Patricia Grigas.

Police did not share the teenager’s condition but said he was taken by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Grigas said the teenager was riding along Bishop Street when he was struck by a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.