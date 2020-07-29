John McNamara, manager of the 1986 Red Sox, dies at 88

McNamara managed 19 seasons in the major leagues with the Oakland A’s, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, California Angels, Red Sox, and Cleveland Indians. His career mark was 1,160-1,233-2 (.485).

John McNamara, manager of the ill-fated 1986 Red Sox, died Tuesday in Tennessee at the age of 88. His death was confirmed to the Globe by his wife, Ellen McNamara of Brentwood, Tenn., and his nephew, Joe McNamara of Sacramento.

He was hired by Haywood Sullivan to replace Ralph Houk in Boston, and the 1985 Red Sox went 81-81 in McNamara’s first season in the Fenway Park dugout.

A year later, McNamara was American League Manager of the Year as the Red Sox took over first place for good in late May.

Advertisement

The Red Sox won a dramatic AL Championship Series, recovering from a 3-1 series deficit and beating the Angels in seven games. It was in October of 1986 that McNamara became a household name in New England when a series of questionable decisions doomed the Red Sox in the World Series.

He was second-guessed for pinch-hitting for Roger Clemens with the Sox leading Game 6, 3-2, in the eighth. He also was criticized for leaving a hobbled Bill Buckner on the field when the Sox led in the bottom of the 10th. Buckner’s error on Mookie Wilson’s grounder became the iconic moment of the Sox’ collapse.

“When John got hired in Boston, my dad said, ‘Boston’s a graveyard for managers,‘ ‘’ recalled Joe McNamara. “He was right about that.

“I think that World Series experience changed him. It hardened him a little bit. He was really a funny guy before that. Some of that went away, but I think when he was able to look back at his time there and the people he met, I think overall he enjoyed it.”

Advertisement

McNamara touched a lot of baseball lives in his lengthy career. Reggie Jackson, who played under McNamara in Birmingham, Ala., as an A’s minor leaguer in 1967, cited McNamara’s social conscience when Jackson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.

“I learned to understand friendship and sensitivity from a very special friend by the name of John McNamara,‘' Jackson said during his acceptance speech in Cooperstown, N.Y. “He was my manager, and he would not allow the team to eat in a restaurant where I was not allowed to eat. I always wondered why we ate sandwiches on the bus and made only essential pit stops.

“I understood care from that. I’ll always remember you, John, for your dignity and sensitivity and for stepping up at a time when very few did.‘'

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.