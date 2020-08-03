Plympton becomes third town in southeastern Mass. with ‘high’ EEE threat level

The threat of eastern equine encephalitis was raised to “high” in Plympton after several mosquitoes tested positive for the deadly disease, according to an update on the town’s website Monday.
Plympton joins Carver and Middleborough as towns in southeastern Massachusetts warning residents to be on alert for mosquitos, according to state and town officials. All outdoor activities on town-owned property in Plympton are banned from dusk to dawn until further notice.
The threat of the disease in Carver and Middleborough was raised from “moderate” to “high” on Wednesday, state officials announced. Plympton’s threat level was “moderate” at the time.
“The mosquito surveillance results indicate that the virus activity has increased in one area in southeastern Massachusetts,” said Dr. Monica Bharel, public health commissioner, in a statement Wednesday. “We want people to be aware that the EEE virus is present in mosquitoes in the area and are encouraging residents to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”
The state Department of Health is working with local communities and mosquito control experts to mitigate the risk of someone catching the disease, officials said. Mosquitos in towns, including Orange, Athol, Wendell, and New Salem, have tested positive for the disease this year.
Twelve people in Massachusetts were infected with EEE last year, officials said.
Health officials urged precautionary measures, such as using insect repellent while outside, avoiding going outside during peak mosquito hours, and wearing clothing that covers one’s body to protect from mosquito bites.
