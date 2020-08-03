Plympton becomes third town in southeastern Mass. with ‘high’ EEE threat level

The threat of eastern equine encephalitis was raised to “high” in Plympton after several mosquitoes tested positive for the deadly disease, according to an update on the town’s website Monday.

Plympton joins Carver and Middleborough as towns in southeastern Massachusetts warning residents to be on alert for mosquitos, according to state and town officials. All outdoor activities on town-owned property in Plympton are banned from dusk to dawn until further notice.

The threat of the disease in Carver and Middleborough was raised from “moderate” to “high” on Wednesday, state officials announced. Plympton’s threat level was “moderate” at the time.