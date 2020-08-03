Patriots place Mohamed Sanu, Sony Michel on PUP list

The Patriots placed running back Sony Michel, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and specialist Brandon King on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to ESPN.
Michel reportedly is recovering from offseason foot surgery. He also started training camp on the PUP list last season, following an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. Michel ultimately returned and played every game of the season.
Sanu is also recovering from offseason surgery, as he underwent a procedure to repair a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 11 last season.