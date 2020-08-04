NBC Sports Boston hit by massive layoffs from parent company

Bruins reporter Joe Haggerty, who like Blakely was one of the team-centric reporters the network hired when it relaunched in November 2009, and host Danielle Trotta were also let go.

Nearly 20 on-air and behind-the-scenes staffers at NBC Sports Boston were laid off Monday and Tuesday, including longtime anchor Gary Tanguay, Celtics sideline reporter Abby Chin, and Celtics reporter A. Sherrod Blakely.

NBC Sports Boston has been hit hard by a decision from parent company NBC Sports to slash its digital and regional cable staffs the past two days.

Among those confirmed to be remaining at the network is Patriots reporter and Quick Slants host Tom E. Curran, Patriots reporter Phil Perry, Celtics reporter Chris Forsberg, and hosts Trenni Kusnierek, Tom Giles, and DJ Bean.

While programming like Early Edition and Boston Sports Tonight were cut at other NBC regional networks, the two shows will remain on the air. NBC Sports Boston hasn’t responded to a Globe request for comment.

The timing in letting go of Chin and Blakely in particular is curious considering NBC Sports Boston is the regional home of the Celtics and the NBA relaunched its season last week after being shut down for the pandemic.

According to multiple sources, the network may keep some laid-off staffers around for 60 days. Blakely, whose contract is up in October, is expected to be one.

The decision to cut NBC Sports Boston’s staff comes from its corporate parent at NBC Sports, which has also cut regional staffs in Chicago and San Francisco the past couple of days.

NBC Sports, which, like other sports media companies, has had to deal with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, also cut its digital staff on Monday, doing away with its popular “Hardball Talk” baseball blog among other properties.

