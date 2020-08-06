In a new reading box, two Rhode Island thrillers, a candle, and chocolate

The September box includes a signed copy of best-selling author Vanessa Lillie’s newest book, “For The Best,” in which a murder suspect tries to prove her innocence through a vlog. Also inside is a copy of her earlier release, “Little Voices,” an Aster Ocean State candle, whiskey-infused chocolate from Aura’s Chocolate Bar, and a handmade paper flower crafted by a local librarian. Ten percent of the sales from the boxes, each priced at $44.99, will go to the Rhode Island Writers Colony, which supports writers of color in residency programs.

Ink Fish Books’ new Rhody Reader Box bundles what some would call required reading with trinkets inspired by the Ocean State.

Lisa Valentino, who founded Ink Fish in Warren last year, said the box is a way of highlighting women-owned small businesses and celebrating the state she loves. “It’s a unique opportunity for us to showcase Rhode Island and the talent we have here,” she said.

The items themselves relate to Lillie’s thrillers, which both take place in the small state. A Providence resident herself, Lillie identifies deeply with the stage from her novels.

“Even though I think Rhode Island is the coolest place, there’s not a lot of books based here,” she said. “And people like reading thrillers about their home — they can spot the houses and the real places.”

When patrons buy a Rhody Reader Box, they also gain access to an exclusive book club chat with Lillie to discuss “For The Best.” Readers can add a signed copy of “Little Voices” to the box if they choose.

Whether the boxes become a regular offering is still uncertain, said Valentino.

Orders can be placed by visiting www.inkfishbooks.com or by calling 401-368-6827. The boxes can be shipped nationwide or picked up curbside at the store in Warren.

