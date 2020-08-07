Man seriously injured in Hyde Park stabbing

A man in his 60′s was stabbed in Hyde Park Friday afternoon and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Boston police said.
Officers responded to 9 Christy Lane at 1:48 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police said.
Officers initially thought the man may have been shot by a nail gun, but discovered he had been stabbed by an unknown object, she said.
Dedham and State Police also assisted in a search of the area. A suspect has not been identified, Tavares said.
No arrests were made and the incident is under investigation.
No further information was availalbe.
