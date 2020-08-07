fb-pixel

Man seriously injured in Hyde Park stabbing

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated August 7, 2020, 17 minutes ago

A man in his 60′s was stabbed in Hyde Park Friday afternoon and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Boston police said.

Officers responded to 9 Christy Lane at 1:48 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police said.

Officers initially thought the man may have been shot by a nail gun, but discovered he had been stabbed by an unknown object, she said.

Dedham and State Police also assisted in a search of the area. A suspect has not been identified, Tavares said.

No arrests were made and the incident is under investigation.

Advertisement

No further information was availalbe.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.