Marathon goes against Red Sox despite myriad chances

Jeffrey Springs entered Monday with a 13.50 ERA, pitching just 3⅓ innings this year. Manager Ron Roenicke summoned him from the bullpen with two outs in the fifth for a lefty-on-lefty matchup, facing Kevin Kiermaier. It worked, with Springs striking out Kiermaier to end the frame.

It was the only victory to be had by the home team, which lost, 8-7.

The Red Sox surrendered 25 baserunners to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at Fenway Park, and yet went into the bottom of the ninth — more than four hours after first pitch — within one run. It was, if nothing else, a symbolic victory.

Advertisement

But they met again in the seventh inning of a 5-5 tie, and Kiermaier knocked in two on a double to left field, putting the Rays ahead for the final time.

The Sox used Ryan Brasier as their opener to start a parade of six pitchers. Rule 5 draft pickup Jonathan Arauz gave the Sox a chance in the eighth, his third hit of the game a two-out, two-RBI single with the bases loaded.

The Rays stranded 13 runners. The teams combined for 28 hits, the last J.D. Martinez’s one-out single in the ninth, but Xander Bogaerts lined out and Michael Chavis struck out to end it.

Kevin Pillar glares at the umpire after being called out on strikes in the seventh inning Monday night at Fenway. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Here are some observations from the game.

⋅ The Red Sox kicked around the ball and had some mental lapses in the fourth inning. Jose Peraza booted a routine Yoshi Tsutsugo grounder at second to start it, then a Manuel Margot bloop that should have been caught dropped between Jackie Bradley Jr. and Peraza.

At first glance, it appeared as if Bradley should have had it. After all, it’s easier for him to come in than it is for Peraza to run back. But if you consider where Bradley was playing, he didn’t have a chance.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Peraza turned the wrong way. Instead of drop stepping with his right foot, Peraza opened up glove-side, and then tried to revert once he realized the ball was over his right shoulder. Bradley, meanwhile, tried to deke the runner, acting as if he was camped under it.

Hold on, there’s more. On a Kevin Kiermaier comebacker with one out, pitcher Colten Brewer looked to first before shuffling his feet and throwing the ball to second. That brief pause killed any chance of the Sox doubling up the speedy Kiermaier.

Colten Brewer pitches in the top of the second inning of Monday's game. Omar Rawlings/Getty

Two runs would later score on another blooped single to center.

⋅ Then came Bradley’s mistake. With a runner on first, Austin Meadows hit a deep fly that appeared it was going to at least hit off the wall. Bradley thought so, too, so instead of trying to camp under it, he prepared to play the carom. Instead, it hit off the base of the wall — a catchable ball.

Xander Bogaerts gunned down the runner, Michael Perez, at home, and the Sox escaped the inning still up, 4-3. But keep in mind, this was an opener game. Ideally, you want your bulk guy to give you innings two through six. Brewer needed 19 pitches to get through the fourth and was done, forcing the Sox to go to Marcus Walden for two-thirds of an inning and Springs for 1⅓.

⋅ The Red Sox pounced on the Rays crafty lefthander Ryan Yarbrough early, scoring three runs in the first, beginning with an Alex Verdugo single up the middle, a J.D. Martinez walk, and a Bogaerts RBI double off the Green Monster.

Advertisement

Ryan Yarbrough delivers in the first inning of Monday's game. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Yarbrough tried to go to his cutter early, throwing 11 in the first inning, but the Red Sox were all over it. (Even Kevin Pillar’s leadoff lineout to left field came off the bat at 102.8 miles per hour.) Bogaerts’ double off the wall also came on a cutter.

The third run came on a Michael Chavis groundout that scored Martinez.

The Sox would add on more in the second inning against Yarbrough’s cutter, a pitch J.D. Martinez sent over the Green Monster for a solo shot. Yarbrough basically ditched the cutter altogether after the third, throwing it just seven times over the remainder of his 4⅓ innings.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack