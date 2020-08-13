Harvest and Grill 23 return, and a socially distanced dining club comes to Quincy

Food trucks: Good news for fans of the late, lamented Stella in the South End: Chef-owner Evan Deluty has opened Stella Express , a food truck, in South Boston (150 W. Broadway at B Street). It’s open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, so you’ll have plenty of chances to try his sandwiches, coffee drinks, salads, mac and cheese, and Bolognese. Also of note: “the best breakfast sandwich you’ve ever had in your life,” Deluty promises, with homemade sausage patties.

Reopenings : A touch of normalcy returns to the local dining scene with the reopening of two mainstay restaurants: Cambridge’s Harvest (44 Brattle St. at Story Street) and Boston’s Grill 23 (161 Berkeley St. at Stuart Street). Harvest serves lunch and dinner indoors and on their (heated!) patio Wednesday through Sunday; Grill 23 is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Brunches: The Boston Harbor Hotel launches a champagne and lobster waterfront Sunday brunch at their Rowes Wharf Sea Grille (70 Rowes Wharf). Enjoy lots of lobster dishes (Benedict, poutine, hash), plus a complimentary glass of champagne, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bar Snacks: The Back Bay’s newly reopened Krasi Meze & Wine Bar (48 Gloucester St. at Boylston Street) launches a bar menu Friday through Sunday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., with charcuterie, bar snacks starting at $4, and summertime cocktails.

Meanwhile, Central Square’s global tapas bar Little Donkey (505 Massachusetts Ave. at Norfolk Street) offers $1 oysters from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday on their new patio.

Oysters under ice in the open kitchen at Little Donkey restaurant in Cambridge in 2016. John Blanding/Globe staff/file

Safety: Marina Bay’s Victory Point (332 Victory Road) launches the Social Distance Dining Club, a private dining program for the COVID-19 age. Dine on Italian-influenced seafood for lunch, dinner, or brunch with up to six of your closest confidantes overlooking Boston Harbor, with private individual bathrooms, open windows, and tableside bar carts. Reservations only; call 617-481-1070.

Whiskey: The Lansdowne Pub (9 Lansdowne St. at Ipswich Street) hosts a bourbon and blues dinner on Friday, Aug. 21, with a $30, four-course menu. Pair various Devil’s River whiskey cocktails with spicy shrimp, grilled rib-eye, pork ribs, and more.





