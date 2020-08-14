German COVID-19 vaccine maker with US headquarters in Boston raises $213m in IPO

CureVac, which has about 15 employees at its US hub at 250 Summer St., got permission in June from regulators in Germany and Belgium to begin clinical trials of its experimental vaccine in those two countries. The firm is recruiting volunteers for an early-stage study that is expected to wrap up next August, according to the website clinicaltrials.gov.

The company sold more than 13 million shares at $16 each, the top end of its projected price range. The IPO gave CureVac a market value of about $2.8 billion as shares began trading Friday on the Nasdaq exchange. It was believed to be the first stock market debut of a company developing a promising vaccine to prevent the coronavirus.

CureVac, a German biotechnology firm whose US headquarters is in Boston, said Friday it has raised $213 million in its initial public offering as the company starts a clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for COVID-19.

The vaccine will be tested in a range of doses on 168 healthy volunteers between the age of 18 and 60. The study is intended to evaluate the safety of the shot and whether it stimulates the production of antibodies.

CureVac’s vaccine candidate uses messenger RNA, genetic material that scientists believe can teach a person’s immune system to defend against the coronavirus. That’s the same approach of Moderna, the Cambridge biotech that last month began the first late-stage trial in the US of a COVID-19 vaccine. That vaccine is to be tested on 30,000 volunteers.

CureVac became embroiled in a political controversy in March after a German newspaper reported that the Trump administration was trying to obtain the company’s vaccine exclusively for the United States through a large donation. German officials said at the time that the government was entering talks with CureVac to repel such a move, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company, however, denied at the time that the Trump administration had made the approach, and US officials disputed the German newspaper report.

In June, the German government said it had purchased a stake in the privately held biotech in an attempt to block a foreign takeover.





Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com