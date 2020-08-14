Bruins’ David Pastrnak doesn’t practice, still uncertain for Game 3

Pastrnak was ruled unfit to play in Game 2 — a 3-2 Bruins loss — without further explanation of his condition. The noon start time for Game 3 gives Pastrnak limited time to make a call before the puck drops.

David Pastrnak didn’t skate with the Bruins on Friday in Toronto, but coach Bruce Cassidy said it’s still possible the right wing could play in Saturday’s Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Because of Pastrnak’s uncertain status, Cassidy said he has already considered adjusting the lines. He also said he was looking for ways to create energy and change the look of his forward group.

Advertisement

“We’ve thought it through. We’ve had some guys go on the ice today,” Cassidy said. “There’s always some day-to-day bumps and bruises, so to sit here and tell you our lineup may be inaccurate because of that. But we’ll be making some changes both at forward and [defense].”

Cassidy noted the performance of Anders Bjork, who stared on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in Game 2.

“No one’s going to replace Pasta and walk right on there,” Cassidy said. “But if guys can go in and complement Bergy and March and help them create some offense, then they’ve done a good thing and I think Anders did some of that last night. That doesn’t mean he’ll go back there, but I don’t think that was the reason we fell a goal short.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.