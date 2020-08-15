Pedestrian struck, seriously injured, near Wollaston Beach in Quincy

QUINCY - A 68-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car near Wollaston Beach in Quincy Saturday morning, State Police said.

He was struck around 11:20 a.m. by a car on Quincy Shore Drive, State Police Spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

The man was brought to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Procopio said.