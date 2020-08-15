Pedestrian struck, seriously injured, near Wollaston Beach in Quincy

QUINCY - A 68-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car near Wollaston Beach in Quincy Saturday morning, State Police said.
He was struck around 11:20 a.m. by a car on Quincy Shore Drive, State Police Spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.
The man was brought to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Procopio said.
At the scene, one local resident said the victim appeared to be crossing the intersection of West Elm Avenue and Quincy Shore Drive.
She pointed at what appeared to be blood dried on the pavement near the busy intersection.
“It’s so sad, I wonder if I knew him,” said the woman, who is 68 and would not give her name.
The man who was driving the car remained on scene, Procopio said.
State Police are investigating the incident.
