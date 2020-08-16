Coolidge Corner Theatre will screen ‘Shutter Island’ on grounds of closed Medfield State Hospital

Based on Dorchester native Dennis Lehane’s 2003 novel of the same name, “Shutter Island” follows US Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he tries to locate a missing patient at the psychiatric facility on Shutter Island. (Lehane took inspiration from facilities he visited on Boston’s Long Island in his younger days.) Also starring Mark Ruffalo (“The Avengers”), Ben Kingsley (“Gandhi”), and Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”), the movie was a box office hit, grossing more than $294 million worldwide.

The theatre will hold drive-in screenings of Martin Scorsese’s 2010 mystery/thriller “Shutter Island” on Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6, on the grounds of the now-closed Medfield State Hospital, where the movie was filmed.

The former Medfield State Hospital in 2013. Bill Greene/Globe Staff

Opened in 1892, Medfield State Hospital was the state’s first asylum for mentally ill patients. Following its permanent closure in 2003, it has been used to film multiple movies, including “Knives Out,” “The Box,” and “New Mutants,” the upcoming X-Men spinoff that is set to become the first blockbuster to hit theaters nationwide on Aug. 28.

The Coolidge will be projecting the film onto a 30-foot inflatable screen with equipment provided by Boston Light and Sound and Red Sky Studios. In order to cover the set-up costs, tickets will be $25 per person. Ticket holders are also welcome to arrive early and walk the grounds of the former hospital before the film begins at sundown, about 8 p.m. Once the movie begins, guests are asked to remain in their cars unless buying concessions or visiting the restrooms, when masks must be worn.

Tickets are available on The Coolidge Corner Theatre website.