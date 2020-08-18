Here are 16 workers who made more than $1 million at Mass General Brigham in 2018

In his last full year at the state’s largest network of doctors and hospitals, then known as Partners HealthCare, Torchiana received $2.3 million in salary, $700,000 in bonus and incentives, and nearly $960,000 in deferred compensation and other benefits. His total compensation was just under $4 million, down from $6.1 million in 2017. Despite the decline, he was the highest-paid executive among the state’s health networks and hospitals in 2018.

Sixteen executives and physicians at Mass General Brigham earned more than $1 million in compensation in 2018, according to the company’s latest public filing, led by Dr. David Torchiana, who stepped down as chief executive the following year.

Nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, are required to detail their pay packages as part of their Form 990 filings with the Internal Revenue Service, but the figures lag by nearly two years. The nonprofits must list compensation for officers, directors, trustees, key employees, and their highest-paid employees.

While the hospital compensation figures are from two years ago, they’ve been released amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trustees defend the high salaries of their CEOs, saying they run billion-dollar organizations in a complex industry. But the contrast with front-line workers is especially stark this year.

“Do these people do as much to advance the health, medical security, and well-being as the equivalent number of nurses their pay represents?” said Alan Sager, a professor and director of the Health Reform Program at the Boston University School of Public Health. “I doubt it.”

Torchiana retired amid concerns about his efforts to expand and reevaluate the direction of the organization and its flagship teaching hospitals. He was succeeded in June 2019 by Dr. Anne Klibanski, who had been chief academic officer of the company. She earned $1.14 million in the year before her promotion.

Peter Markell, Mass General Brigham’s chief financial officer, and John Barker, chief investment officer, were each paid $2.9 million in 2018. Dr. Elizabeth Nabel, president of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, received $2.4 million, as did her counterpart at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Peter Slavin.

At Beth Israel Lahey Health, Mass General Brigham’s largest rival, Dr. Kevin Tabb earned $1.9 million in 2018 as chief executive. Dr. Howard Grant,who ran Lahey Health before it merged with Beth Israel Deaconess, retired that year and was paid $4.7 million, mostly in retirement and other benefits.

Here is a rundown of the 2018 compensation for the CEOs of the state’s other large health networks:

Boston Children’s Hospital, Sandra Fenwick, $2.7 million

Boston Medical Center, Kate Walsh, $2.6 million

UMass Memorial Health Care, Dr. Eric Dickson, $2.4 million

Baystate Health, Dr. Mark Keroack, $2.1 million

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Laurie Glimcher, $1.7 million

Wellforce, Dr. Normand Deschene (retired in 2018), $1.7 million

And here are the other top-paid leaders at Mass General Brigham:

John Fernandez, president, Mass. Eye and Ear, $2.7 million (includes $1 million in deferred compensation reported in previous years)

Dr. James Kang , chair of orthopaedic surgery, Brigham and Women’s, $1.7 million

Dr. Duane Welling, surgeon, Mass. Eye and Ear, $1.5 million

Dr. Gerald Doherty, chief surgeon, Brigham and Women’s/Dana-Farber, $1.5 million

Lynn Malloy Stofer, president, Partners Community Physicians Organization, $1.2 million

Gregory J. Walker, CEO, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, $1.1 million

Dr. Timothy Ferris, CEO, Mass. General Physicians Organization, $1.1 million

Dr. Allen Smith, president, Brigham and Women’s Physician Organization, $1 million

Dr. Michael Jaff, president, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, $1 million

Dr. Andrew Warshaw, director, Andrew L. Warshaw Institute for Pancreatic Cancer, $1 million





















