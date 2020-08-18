Stephen Lynch calls on Postmaster General to halt operational changes

With a group of mask-wearing postal union members behind him, US Representative Stephen F. Lynch on Tuesday called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to rescind orders that could hamper the delivery of mail during the presidential election — or resign.
At a news conference outside a Postal Service processing center in Boston, Lynch called on DeJoy to restore mail-sorting machines he said have been removed from postal centers, including six at the Boston facility, restore overtime for postal workers, and ensure that Americans can trust that their mail-in ballots will be counted in November’s presidential election.
“Remember, when everybody else was staying home, they were being asked to deliver the mail to every home in America, every single day,” Lynch said. “These are front-line workers protecting our rights. And it’s never been more important to stand by them than it is right now.”
The Postal Service has come under scrutiny as more states and voters turn to casting ballots by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump has spoken out against the shift to mail-in ballots.
In a statement, DeJoy said Tuesday he thinks cost-cutting measures are necessary but will not make major changes to postal operations until after the election.
“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards,” DeJoy said.
Lynch said he was not convinced.
“Right now we are asking people to vote by mail, stay in their houses, limit exposure, wear masks,” he said. “We’ve got a pandemic going on.”
