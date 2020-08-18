Stephen Lynch calls on Postmaster General to halt operational changes

With a group of mask-wearing postal union members behind him, US Representative Stephen F. Lynch on Tuesday called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to rescind orders that could hamper the delivery of mail during the presidential election — or resign.

At a news conference outside a Postal Service processing center in Boston, Lynch called on DeJoy to restore mail-sorting machines he said have been removed from postal centers, including six at the Boston facility, restore overtime for postal workers, and ensure that Americans can trust that their mail-in ballots will be counted in November’s presidential election.

“Remember, when everybody else was staying home, they were being asked to deliver the mail to every home in America, every single day,” Lynch said. “These are front-line workers protecting our rights. And it’s never been more important to stand by them than it is right now.”