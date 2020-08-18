Baker touts increases in Mass. coronavirus testing

He said that over the past week, around 15,000 or more new individuals had been tested per day. That was up, he said, compared with a seven-day average of individuals being tested of around 9,000 in mid-June and 12,000 in mid-July.

“The Commonwealth is seeing a steady climb in the number of new individuals tested,” he said at a State House news briefing. “This is obviously good progress.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday touted the increased level of coronavirus testing in the state, while renewing his calls for people to keep their guard up against the deadly virus.

He also said that people are taking advantage of “test resources we’ve made readily available across our state” to get repeat tests, noting that the seven-day average of total number of tests has been above 20,000 for the past two weeks, compared with around 11,000 in mid-June and around 16,000 in mid-July.

Baker said the state was also “continuing to see success” in increasing testing through the Stop the Spread initiative, which offers free testing in 17 communities across the state. The program, which began July 10, is running through Sept. 12, and as of last week had performed over 78,000 tests.

Baker said the state was announcing that three more communities, Salem, Holyoke, and Saugus, would be included in the program.

Baker noted that officials had recently released town-by-town data on the virus’s spread and announced that an interactive color-coded map showing the risk levels in city and towns would be available online at mass.gov/covidmap. He also said the state was stepping in to help harder-hit communities.

“But enforcement efforts are only part of this solution to fighting the virus. People must stay vigilant and continue to do their part to keep their friends, neighbors and family safe. The virus, as we’ve said before, does not stop at any one town line,” he said.

He said even if people live in a less-affected community, “You must keep doing all the things you’ve been doing to stop the spread. We urge people to continue to use common sense and keep doing those things that we know work: Wear face coverings, maintain social distance, and practice appropriate hygiene.”

