More than 1 million Mass. voters have requested mail-in primary ballots, state says

The state has also already received more than 1 million vote-by-mail applications for the Nov. 3. general election, Galvin said.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Tuesday that 149,000 voters have already submitted ballots for next month’s election, and that officials have mailed out 940,000 ballots in total to the 1 million-plus — of the state’s 4.6 million registered voters — who have asked for them.

More than 1 million Massachusetts voters have requested to vote by mail for the looming Sept. 1 primary election, creating a potentially unprecedented deluge at a time when state and federal officials fear delays at the US Postal Service could threaten the integrity of elections.

The requests, made under a new law expanding voting options amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, could fuel a higher turnout in next month’s primary than in recent years, helped in part by the high-profile Senate primary race between Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, Galvin said.

A slate of state primaries in Massachusetts haven’t drawn more than 1 million voters since 2006 or topped 30 percent turnout since 1992, state data show.

But the fast-approaching elections have been embroiled in new fears of voters disenfranchisement, fueled on two fronts: President Trump’s repeated assaults on the expansion of voting by mail, which he claims, without evidence, will create significant fraud; and a series of moves under new postmaster general Louis DeJoy, a top GOP donor, to eliminate overtime and decommission mail-sorting machines — changes that in some cases have created backlogs in mail service.

“The Postal Service has been able to provide ballot delivery even during wars. I don’t understand why this would be such a problem,” Galvin said Tuesday outside the State House. “This is a national issue. It needs to be addressed.”

The US Postal Service told officials in Massachusetts and 45 other states last month that ballots cast by mail for the November election could arrive late even if sent before their state-imposed deadline.

The warnings and changes have set off a scramble among Democrats at both the state and federal level. A group of federal lawmakers, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren, on Monday implored agency leaders to reverse changes under DeJoy, who they say “appears to be engaged in a partisan effort with the support of President Trump, to delay and degrade mail service and undermine the mission of the United States Postal Service.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session and has asked representatives to appear at a post office in their district on Tuesday for a “day of action.”

And Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has said she is discussing a lawsuit with other state attorneys general that could seek to prevent the Trump administration from potentially further curtailing Postal Service operations amid the expected rush of voting by mail in this fall’s election, the Globe reported.

Trump, trailing in the polls behind presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has been waging repeated attacks on voting by mail, going as far as to suggest last month that the election should be delayed until people can “properly” vote.

In Massachusetts, voters can apply for a mail-in ballot by Aug. 26 for the primary election, and Oct. 28 for the general election on Nov. 3.

Galvin has also urged voters to also consider taking advantage of the state’s early in-person voting period, which begins Saturday and runs until Aug. 28 for the primary, and stressed that voters should feel comfortable voting at a polling places, be it next week or on primary day itself.

“Voting in person will be safe. We are going to great lengths to be sure of that,” Galvin said, adding that some communities have moved polling locations out of tightly quartered buildings they’ve traditionally used. Polling stations will also include plexiglass dividers and be stocked with hand sanitizer, and Galvin suggested that voting in person would be safer amid the pandemic than going to the supermarket.

“We feel that there is going to be an opportunity for everybody to participate in this election,” Galvin said.

Those who have requested mail-in ballots also still have the option of voting in person, as long as they don’t first mail them in, Galvin said.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout