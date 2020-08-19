Efforts to innovate in home learning need state boost, not roadblocks

This is an exciting time for innovative educators to create learning environments that really work for children, and yet the state has shut down avenues to make that possible. How is this a solution to the current education crisis?

Every parent and educator knows that having children continue to stay home and learn remotely is not an effective learning strategy and can create its own set of worrisome issues. My own children ended up with migraines last spring from excessive screen time.

I have a master’s in education from Harvard and have spent the past 20 years teaching and designing best-practice curriculum. Last week, I decided to open my own learning lab at my home. I called the state licensing office and was told that they’re not licensing, and that I should call back next month to see if they might be.