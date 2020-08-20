13-year-old boy who struggles with stutter praises Biden in convention speech

A boy whom Joe Biden bonded with on the campaign trail over their joint struggles with stuttering says the former vice president is “someone who cares.”

Brayden Harrington met Biden at an event in New Hampshire and asked for help overcoming his stutter. Biden struggled with a stutter as a boy and continues to counsel youngsters who are going through the same.

“He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud. So I did the same thing today, " he said.