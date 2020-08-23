Trump to hold rally in Manchester, N.H., on Friday

“In accordance with State of New Hampshire Emergency Order 63, masks are required and will be provided to all attendees,” the statement said.

Trump will speak at the PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at 6 p.m., his campaign team said in a statement.

President Trump will hold a rally in Manchester, N.H., on Friday night — a month after he canceled a planned rally in Portsmouth.

The rally will take place a day after Trump speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. The president is set to make an appearance at each day of the convention, where he will accept the Republican Party’s nomination for president.

Trump was initially scheduled to hold a rally in Portsmouth, N.H., July 11. His campaign abruptly postponed the event the day before, citing concerns over Tropical Storm Fay as it passed through New England. The rally would have been his second pandemic-era event since his June rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Fay did hit parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut with heavy rainfall, but the brunt of the storm’s threat for flash flooding stayed west of Southern New England. The National Weather Service had predicted only a chance of showers in Portsmouth by the time the rally was scheduled to start.

