Stephen Lynch gets into contentious exchange with USPS head DeJoy: ‘What the heck are you doing?’

“Throughout the Postal Service history, there’s been a tradition of reliable delivery,” Lynch said, adding that the service still operated even during the Civil War. “Even at a moment when the country was at war with itself, the mail was delivered. During the First World War and the Spanish flu influenza of 1918 through the Great Depression, millions of people out of work, 1,000 bank failures, the mail was delivered — on time. Even during the Second World War with the threat of Nazi U-boats, international mail was delivered on time.”

Lynch grilled DeJoy on the changes, saying for the first time in the centuries-long running of the post office, “service has been delayed and the mail is piling up,” adding: “You have ended a once-proud tradition.”

Representative Stephen Lynch, a Massachusetts Democrat, got into a contentious back-and-forth with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Monday during a hearing on operational changes that have led to mail delays across the country.

The House’s oversight and reform committee hearing comes as the new postmaster general, a donor to President Trump, is slashing costs across the agency. Trump himself has waged an extended assault on voting by mail, leveling repeated and unsubstantiated claims that it is rife for voter fraud.

Lynch also criticized changes imposed by DeJoy this summer have threatened the reliability of mail service both in Massachusetts and across the country.

“In my heart, I’m tempted to ask, after 240 years of patriotic service delivering the mail: How can one person screw this up in just a few weeks?” Lynch said. “I understand you bring private sector expertise. I guess we couldn’t find a government worker who could screw it up this fast.”

He continued: ”We can only reach two conclusions: One, either through gross incompetence, you have ended the 240-year history of delivering the mail reliably on time, or the second conclusion. . . is that you’re doing this on purpose, and that you’re deliberately dismantling this once-proud tradition.”

As Lynch was advised that his time was waning, the congressman cut in to ask, “My last question is this: What the heck are you doing?”

As DeJoy began outlining how he was proud of postal workers and noting he was proud to lead the organization, Lynch interrupted to ask, “Will you put the machines back?” Lynch was referring to mail-sorting machines removed from service as part of sweeping operational changes at the Postal Service.

DeJoy did not immediately answer, saying that Lynch’s other comments were “outrageous,” but after Lynch asked him again, the USPS head replied firmly, “No, I will not.”

“Well, there you go,” Lynch said.

“There I go, what?” DeJoy shot back, as the two began talking over each other, leading chairwoman Carolyn Maloney to bang a gavel and call, “Order, order, order, order.”

“The gentleman may answer the question without being interrupted,” she said, referring to DeJoy. “The question is: Will you put the machines back?”

“The answer is no,” DeJoy said. He also denied any wrongdoing and accused Lynch and other Democrats of spreading “inaccurate” misinformation.

The postmaster general also disputed published reports that he has eliminated overtime for postal workers and said a Postal Service document outlining overtime restrictions was written by a mid-level manager. DeJoy, who has said his “No. 1 priority” is to ensure election mail arrives on time, said he will authorize expanded use of overtime, extra truck trips and other measures in the weeks before the election to ensure on-time delivery of ballots.

Lynch represents Boston, Brockton, Quincy, and several other towns in southeastern Massachusetts.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss