Ex-Phillips Exeter math teacher allegedly sexually assaulted student for years, N.H. prosecutor says

Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski pleaded not guilty Tuesday to multiple counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault charges stemming from his alleged repeated sexual assault of the girl between 2014 and 2016 while both were at the private school in Exeter, N.H., where Kaminiski was a math instructor and the girl an on-campus resident from Florida.

A former Phillips Exeter Academy math teacher allegedly “groomed” a shy 14-year-old freshman girl into years of sexual abuse and successfully manipulated her parents into believing he was such a trusted family friend they told police in 2016 their daughter was safe, according to court records and a prosecutor.

Advertisement

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said in court that the 59-year-old Kaminski targeted the shy teenager “who felt almost alone” after her arrival on campus in 2014. And in a classroom shortly after her arrival, Kaminski allegedly repeatedly kissed the girl without the student’s permission.

“He didn’t ask her if this was OK and if she was comfortable with it, he just did it,’' Conway said during Kaminski’s arraignment in the 10th Circuit Court, District Division, in Brentwood, N.H.

Over succeeding weeks, months and years, Kaminski intensified his alleged control over the girl through in-person contact, e-mails, and text messages, to the point where she was visiting his on-campus home multiple times a week. He also insinuated himself into her family so thoroughly that he traveled to China with them, helped the girl fend off a plagiarism allegation at the school, and at the parents’ request, drove the victim to Boston for music lessons.

“Not only did she trust him, but her parents trusted him,” Conway said. “The long and short of this story is that her parents trusted this man. He did a great job manipulating them” and the victim.

In 2016, school staffers raised concerns about what they saw was an inappropriate level of contact between Kaminski and the girl, ultimately leading the administration to alert Exeter police about their concerns. Police met with the child’s parents and told them their child may be victimized by Kaminski and described how sexual predators groom their victims, according to court records and Conway.

Advertisement

“They stated that they were surprised to hear that people thought it might be suspicious activity,” police wrote in a 2016 report. “The parents in the case do not want the concerns investigated and are comfortable with Kaminski’s relationship with their daughter.”

Also in 2016, the alleged victim also denied anything inappropriate was happening to authorities. But this year, the former student who is now a woman in her early 20s, described what happened to her with law enforcement and provided e-mails and text messages in support of her allegations.

“He sexually assaulted the child not once, but over and over and over and over again. For years,” Conway said in asking that Kaminski be held under New Hampshire’s dangerousness law without bail. “This was clearly calculated. He didn’t stop even after twice being warned by the administration.”

Kaminski’s defense attorney, Amy Spencer, said he has no criminal history and lives with his wife of 29 years, who was ready to post $10,000 cash bail if that was the amount set by the court. She said he lives in Massachusetts and that the couple are looking to sell the condo where they currently live and move to a co-housing development in Northampton.

Advertisement

“His roots are firmly with his wife in Massachusetts,,’' she said.

She also said that Kaminski’s age would put him at risk of exposure to COVID-19 if he was jailed, citing what she said was a confirmed outbreak of the illness in the county jail.

Spencer said Kaminski denies the allegations, but did not provide a detailed response to Conway’s allegations in court.

Judge Polly L. Hall set bail at $50,000 cash, ordered Kaminski to agree to return to New Hampshire for future court appearances without any litigation, and not to have any contact with the alleged victim, according to court records.

The Globe reached out to Phillips Exeter Academy, but has not received a response. According to court records, Kaminski was evicted from his on-campus housing and issued a trespassing order this spring when law enforcement launched its renewed investigation.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.