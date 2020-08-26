Desktop Metal plans to go public in a complex merger

The company has agreed to merge with Trine Acquisition Corp., which is known as a “special purpose acquisition company.” Trine has already listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange with the express goal of using investors’ money to take another company public without a traditional initial public offering.

Desktop Metal, the Burlington-based maker of 3D printing technology for metallic products, said Wednesday it is planning to go public as part of a complicated merger that will value the company at $2.5 billion.

The deal is expected to close during the final three months of this year, pending regulatory review and shareholder approvals by both companies. The company would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DM.”

The deal will provide the Desktop Metal with $575 million, which it intends to use to “accelerate our go-to-market efforts and enhance our relentless efforts in R&D,” according to chief executive Ric Fulop.

“We are at a major inflection point in the adoption of additive manufacturing, and Desktop Metal is leading the way in this transformation,” Fulop said in a statement. “Our solutions are designed for both massive throughput and ease of use, enabling organizations of all sizes to make parts faster, more cost effectively, and with higher levels of complexity and sustainability than ever before.”

The company will be the latest high-profile technology startup to take an unorthodox approach to its public listing. Boston-based DraftKings this spring went public through a similar deal involving a special purpose acquisition company.

