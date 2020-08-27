Amid multiple crises, Trump to deliver RNC acceptance speech from the White House

Despite the ongoing pandemic, a new flare of police violence that spurred more civil unrest, and a Category 4 hurricane, Republicans worked to project an image of a president firmly in control of what they portrayed as a largely coronavirus-free country on the rise. The convention took place over the course of four nights that frequently displayed Trump surrounded by the trappings of his office. There was barely a mask in sight as hundreds of supporters poured onto the White House grounds on Thursday evening to watch his speech.

WASHINGTON — President Trump was expected to officially accept the Republican nomination Thursday evening and ask Americans for a second term as he wrapped up a party convention that sought to paint his Democratic opponent as too extreme for the nation.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas,” Trump plans to say, according to the New York Times. “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years.”





Leveraging the power of incumbency, Trump was set to deliver his address from the White House’s South Lawn — a first in convention history — followed by fireworks over the nearby National Mall. The made-for-TV spectacle is just one of the many ways the embattled president, who has lagged behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden in national and battleground state polls, has used the White House and Washington as a backdrop for the convention this week. The actions have blurred the lines between the president’s reelection efforts and official duties and sparked investigations on Capitol Hill into potential violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits politicking by federal employees.

On the opening night of the convention Monday, Trump appeared in prerecorded videos shot in the White House’s East Room and the Diplomatic Reception Room. The next evening, he strode through the executive mansion to the tune of “Hail to the Chief,” and hosted a naturalization ceremony for five immigrant candidates in the Great Hall along with acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolfe. First lady Melania Trump closed out the night with a speech in the newly renovated Rose Garden.

“It is unusual for a political party, especially an incumbent, to use so much footage of D.C.,” said Ian Russell, a Democratic strategist. “Especially when his whole campaign has been [about] ‘draining the swamp.’ ”

The constant reminders of his office appeared to clash with the message of Trump as a political outsider taking on the Washington establishment that propelled him to an upset victory in 2016. But it also drew a sharp contrast with Biden, whom Trump has tried to portray as overly cautious for adhering to coronavirus safety guidelines and eschewing most in-person campaign events.

“It is a fine needle to thread,” said Doug Heye, a former communications director for the Republican National Committee, on Trump trying to run as both the incumbent and the outsider. “What we ultimately find might be that ‘outsider’ status is in the eye of the beholder.”

The message’s awkwardness was underscored when Pence vowed Wednesday night that Trump would “Make America great again, again” — a play on the candidate’s original slogan that raises questions about why the goal wasn’t accomplished the first time around. Speakers often elided the ongoing pandemic or flat-out misstated the economic situation, as when Lara Trump praised the president for adding millions of jobs for women since taking office, a figure from March that has now gone into the negative millions due to the economic fallout of the virus.

This wasn’t the only mixed message of the convention, which attempted to appeal to a wider audience than Trump regularly seeks. On Wednesday night, the president of a police union, Michael McHale, slammed Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, alleging she made moves to “restrict” police in the past, while Pence later criticized

for saying there is systemic racism in the criminal justice system. McHale was followed by former NFL player Jack Brewer, a Trump supporter who is Black, who accused Harris and Biden of “locking up” Black men with their policies — a charge that ran counter to McHale’s argument and would underscore the systemic racism Pence summarily rejected.

Nevertheless, the convention showed the Trump campaign attempting to soften his image from a culture warrior inflaming his mostly white base with tweets about the Confederacy to one of a hard-at-work president setting aside partisan battles to help a broader coalition of Americans. Several female speakers attested to his personal warmth and support for women, perhaps with an eye to Trump’s historically large deficit with female voters against Biden in recent polling. The naturalization ceremony was aired despite his administration’s crackdowns on legal and illegal immigration.

“The campaign clearly recognized that they need to do better in the suburbs,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on Senator Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential run. “The convention has its share of red meat, but the overriding theme is one that would appeal to suburban voters.”

The convention also featured some outreach to Black and Latino voters, as well as softer appeals to independent voters from South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. But the prime goal appeared to be shoring up support from people who backed Trump in 2016 but have since developed doubts. In recent months, Trump has struggled with older voters and non-college-educated white women who were key to his victory last time, and has faced fierce opposition from many educated white voters in the suburbs.

“The programming is geared at bringing people back in the orbit who were drifting out of the gravitational field,” Russell said. They are generally Republicans who want their stock market portfolios to do well but “don’t like it when the dog whistle and racism becomes an entire horn section.”

But some political analysts doubted the convention would resonate beyond Trump’s base. Ratings lagged behind last week’s Democratic convention on two of its first three nights. Viewership has been down for both conventions compared to four years ago.

“Is it working? Absolutely, it is a good cheerleading section for people who already live in this bubble,” said Mike Madrid, cofounder of the Lincoln Project, a political action committee created by current and former Republicans to prevent Trump’s reelection. “Are they expanding beyond that? I don’t think that is having the effect that they think it is having.”

