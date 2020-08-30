At the Kowloon Drive-In, a special student film showcase

Instead, the schedule at Kowloon features about 20 films — each under five minutes in length — that were written, directed, and acted in by the camp’s attendees. FC hosted small, in-person camps in eight Massachusetts towns this summer, as well as a handful more virtually.

Like other summer nights at the outdoor spot, attendees can dine at socially distanced tables or in their cars before retreating away to bask in the glory of drive-in entertainment. But this particular evening will not showcase Hollywood blockbusters or classics.

A special movie night at the Saugus Kowloon Drive-In will screen short films made by young people who attended Filmmakers Collaborative summer camps.

Isabella Collari, 13, attended the camp while wearing a mask and adhering the statewide safety guidelines. Now Collari said she is excited to share her group’s stop-motion film, “Happy,” with a larger audience.

“For the film, I just asked people what made them happy,” she said. “I started it after watching a TikTok where another girl did a similar thing. ... My family has already seen it, but now other people can, too.”

FC campers are usually on the roster at the Boston International Kids Film Festival each fall. There, they walk the red carpet, watch the audience reaction to their films, and participate in Q&As. In the midst to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is virtual this year.

Laura Acevedo, the FC executive director, said the drive-in showing is somewhat of a “replacement” for the festival.

“The drive-in should be fantastic because at the festival, they’re treated like professional filmmakers,” she said. “I’m glad to give them at least a part of what that feels like.”

The night at the drive-in is slated for Monday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 (per car) in advance or $45 at the door and can be purchased at filmmakerscollab.org/events. Each dining table at the Kowloon allows a maximum of six people, and bathrooms will be open.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_