Racial justice advocate resigns from Burlington, Vt., police panel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A racial justice advocate has resigned from the Burlington Police Commission amid 10 days of protests in the city calling for the firing of three police officers.

“The statutory authority, delegated powers, and design of the commission render it ineffective,” Mark Hughes wrote in his resignation letter Thursday. He said the city attorney and police union contract “further limit any authority that the Commission would have to provide adequate oversight.”

The protesters are demanding action against the officers for use of force against two Black men, but Deputy Chief Matthew Sullivan has said prosecutors have already found they did nothing wrong. Sullivan said the altercations in question are different than the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police or the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin — both of which have set off waves of demonstrations across the U.S. against police brutality.