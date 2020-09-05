Red Sox rally in ninth inning for walkoff win over Blue Jays

Bogaerts was due, though, as he was 0 for 4 to that point. Bass left a hanging slider over the plate and Bogaerts ripped it for a homer over the Green Monster in center, catapulting the Red Sox to a 9-8 come-from-behind win. After Christian Vazquez reached base on a fielder’s choice, stole second and advanced on a throwing error, Yairo Munoz then hit a tapper to third baseman Travis Shaw, who made an errant throw home, giving the Sox a walkoff win.

Xander Bogaerts worked the count full against Blue Jays closer Anthony Bass on Saturday evening. The Red Sox were down by a run. Down to their last inning in what has amounted to a down season.

The Sox led 6-2 through five before the bullpen imploded, giving up three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Red Sox starter Ryan Weber appeared to give the bullpen a much-needed rest, going five innings and allowing just two runs. The only damage done against Weber happened on a Teoscar Hernandez homer in the second and a Travis Shaw RBI double in the fourth.

Weber became the first starter other than Nate Eovaldi and Martin Perez to complete the fifth inning of a contest this season.

But the Sox ran into trouble beginning in the sixth inning with Josh Taylor in for relief. Before Saturday, Taylor made four consecutive scoreless appearances without allowing a run and just one hit over that span. But the sixth inning brought its share of struggles for the lefthanded reliever.

Taylor walked Rowdy Tellez to start the inning on five pitches, then Hernandez singled. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made Taylor pay with a three-run shot to center, making it a one-run game.

The Sox went down in order in the bottom half of that frame and Phillips Valdez took over for Taylor in the seventh. But Valdez didn’t fare any better, giving up three straight singles, the last by Hernandez plating the tying run. Tellez was thrown out trying to advance, and Valdez was on the verge of getting out of it when Shaw grounded out for the second out. But after a walk to Guerrero, Joe Panik drove in the go-ahead run with a double, and the Jays tacked on another on a Lourdes Gurriel infield hit off Robert Stack to make it 8-6.

Rafael Devers homered in the bottom of the inning to cut it to 8-7. He also lined out with the bases loaded to end the eighth, but Bogaerts and the Sox offense came through in the ninth.

The Red Sox were all over Toronto starter Chase Anderson, tagging him for nine hits and six runs in just four innings.

It began in the second when J.D. Martinez rocketed a solo shot to center. Jackie Bradley Jr. then extended his eight-game hitting streak with a two-run shot of his own to right field, his second homer in this series. Bobby Dalbec joined in on the action later on that inning, belting a solo home run to left field at 110.2 mph off the bat.

In the fourth, Devers doubled down the right field line to bring in two, extending the Sox’ lead to 6-2. Anderson wasn’t fooling any of the Sox hitters on his fastball. Each of the six runs he surrendered on the evening came on that pitch.

