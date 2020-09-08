Middlesex DA releases more than 400 pages of records on 2011 Eurie Stamps shooting

Framingham police’s SWAT team raided Stamps’ home to execute a search warrant, acting on a report that his stepson and others were selling crack cocaine.

The release of records follows calls from advocates who said they are demanding justice in Stamps’ shooting.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office has released more than 400 pages of records associated with the shooting of Eurie Stamps Sr. by Framingham police in 2011.

Stamps, 68, a retired MBTA employee, was shot by Framingham Officer Paul K. Duncan.

Stamps was not a suspect, and had been ordered to the ground by police. Duncan was attempting to handcuff Stamps when Stamps was shot.

A subsequent investigation by the Middlesex district attorney’s office and Massachusetts State Police determined that Duncan shot Stamps accidentally.

Framingham reached a $3.75 million settlement with Stamps’s family and estate in 2016. Duncan remains a member of the Framingham Police Department

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, who took over the office in 2013, said in an interview last month she would begin releasing records from the case. Ryan said she would be looking at the material herself.

In a statement posted to the district attorney’s website Sept. 4, the office said it has identified records that were previously released to public records requestors following the conclusion of its investigation into the shooting.

The records include interviews with police and members of Stamps’ family, reports filed by officers, and correspondence between law enforcement officials and attorneys representing family members. The records are available on the district attorney’s website.

“This office is currently in the process of identifying and assembling additional documents that may be available relative to the death of Eurie Stamps Sr. This process is ongoing,” the statement said.

