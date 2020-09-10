Dogs, beer, and treats at this year’s virtual Dogtoberfest

Those who sign up for the annual festival, held virtually on Oct. 4, are encouraged to take a 1-mile run or walk with their pup in the neighborhood of their choosing. Afterward, they can enjoy a “Wag Bag” of curated items that they picked up in advance or had shipped. That includes a malted barley and peanut butter Bow Wow “beer” for pups, a handful of locally sourced dog treats, and a four-pack of limited edition German-style lager (for people) that features the faces of dogs up for adoption.

Like every year, Harpoon Brewery is bringing beagles and brews to dog lovers during Dogtoberfest.

The Harpoon Dogtoberfest beer will also be available on draft and in packs at the brewery’s Boston and Vermont locations later this month.

Think your pup does the best tricks? Or is the best kisser? Participants can also win prizes during the “Fest”-minister Dog Show on the Wellness Natural Pet Food (@wellnesspetfood) Instagram.

To have a Wag Bag shipped to you, register by Sept. 21 at www.harpoondogtoberfest.com. Those near a Harpoon Brewery may also pick it up after registering by Sept. 28. All proceeds from the event benefit the MSPCA and the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society.

