Boston archdiocese schools are in session — with a spike in students

The current enrollment, Carroll said, across the archdiocese system stands at 30,664, and officials saw a bump in July after public schools announced delays and remote instruction to start the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas W. Carroll, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, provided the tally in an e-mail message.

Schools in the Boston Archdiocese have opened for in-person learning and gained more than 3,900 students since July, an official said Thursday.

“We’ve gained 3,834 students since July 2020,” Carroll wrote.

But remote learning also remains an option for most students in the archdiocese. Carroll said “virtually all” Catholic schools are offering remote learning options for families who prefer them.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students have chosen the remote option, though Carroll said in a follow-up interview that the number appears to be somewhere between 5 and 10 percent.

He said the first archdiocese school opened in late August and most have reopened since, with the final ones slated to open next week.

According to Carroll, the schools are taking precautions set forth by state public health officials for in-person learning. Those include masks for all teachers and students in grades 2 and up, three to six feet of physical distancing, frequent sanitation, and requiring any students who show symptoms to learn remotely until local health authorities clear them to return to the classroom.

“We agreed with CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics that most kids would be better off in school,” Carroll wrote. “At the same time, we understood and respected that some parents were nervous. That’s why we offer both.”

Carroll said by phone that to date, the archdiocese has had just one positive case, a child in Methuen who’s now learning remotely, as are two or three of the student’s close contacts.

“We’ve taken the posture that we’re going to cooperate with all of the [local government] health officials," said Carroll, who leads a system of approximately 100 schools that draw from more than 125 cities and towns in Massachusetts.

That means, he said, that positive cases will immediately be reported to the relevant board of health. In addition, he said, archdiocese schools will abide by authorities' recommendations to either remain open for in-person learning or go all-remote as the year progresses.

Carroll noted that even in the so-called “red” zones that state officials currently classify as high-risk areas for the virus, health authorities have recommended that pre-school and kindergarten students attend school in person while older kids go remote.

And in Boston, Carroll said, if a school’s located in a neighborhood classified as a red zone, the archdiocese will work with city officials “to decide what to do.” He said the archdiocese remains open to having schools go all-remote if the health data shows it’s necessary.

The archdiocese, Carroll said, has a weekly call with Marty Martinez, Boston’s health and human services chief, and other private and charter schools to review the data.

Carroll praised Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Martin J. Walsh for what he described as their calm demeanor throughout the pandemic and their commitment to letting public health data drive decisions, rather than politics.

As a result, Carroll said, “I don’t see the level of skepticism that I see in other states, and that leads to much higher levels of people following the rules.”

Before the pandemic upended virtually all aspects of daily life, the archdiocese had made a big splash in January when it launched a $200 million capital campaign dubbed “Inspiring Hope: Our Cardinal’s Campaign for the Future of Our Catholic Faith” to enhance Catholic parishes, schools, and social service agencies in 144 Massachusetts communities.

“Through this campaign we seek to strengthen our communities of faith, with a particular focus on evangelization, community outreach and engagement with the women and men whose efforts are the foundation of a strong and vibrant Church,” Cardinal Seán O’Malley said at the time in the statement.

Among the several priorities of the campaign, church officials said at the time, is to provide more compensation and leadership training for educators in the archdiocese’s 110 Catholic schools, as well as create a new framework for running schools. The archdiocese said those efforts would help ensure Catholic education remains accessible for all children, regardless of their race or religion.

