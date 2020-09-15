State takes over contact tracing at Boston College amid COVID-19 outbreak

The unprecedented move is an effort to ensure that the state’s infection rate remains low and to coordinate tracing work among the towns of Newton, Brookline, and Boston, which surround BC, Governor Charlie Baker said at a press conference on Tuesday. The state, Baker said, could handle tracing across multiple jurisdictions more effectively.

As of Monday, a state collaborative of contact tracers, set up earlier this year to help cities and towns track and isolate the spread of the virus, has assumed control of tracking down cases among students, faculty, and staff at the college.

The state has taken over all contact tracing at Boston College amid growing anger and skepticism on campus about the school’s ability to control the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

“There are reasons why protocols are in place. Because when they’re not in place, stuff happens,” Baker said. “When people don’t play by these rules and somebody has the virus, it spreads.”

Epidemiologists have expressed alarm over Boston College’s apparent outbreak. The college has had a total of 115 positive cases since Aug. 16, though many have come in recent days. Last week, at least 13 members of the school’s swimming and diving teams tested positive for COVID-19. On Sept. 8 alone, 22 students tested positive. Most of the spike in cases were tied to two off-campus gatherings where students failed to wear masks or practice physical distancing, the university said.

BC’s administration defended its approach, pointing out that the daily count of new cases on campus had dropped to five on Tuesday. The infected students had mild symptoms, and BC officials were quickly able to identify through contact tracing others to attended the gatherings, school officials said.

The outbreak sparked anger and anxiety among students and neighbors, who demanded more testing at the school and expressed frustration that they’d only learned about the swim and dive team outbreak through media reports.

Advertisement

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of the infectious disease division at Massachusetts General Hospital, told the Globe last week that it is hard to know the full scope of the outbreak at BC.

“Now they are on a massive chase," Walensky said, "and time is not on their side.”

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz. Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.