What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

BOWL HASHANAH As the Jewish High Holidays become the latest gathering to go socially distant, New York’s Because Jewish and Rabbi Daniel Brenner offer a suite of musical services from an empty Brooklyn Bowl. Antibalas’s Jordan McLean music-directs a six-piece house band with punk/jazz songstress Yula Beeri as cantorial soloist and plenty of other musical guests via video. (If you don’t think instruments and Jewish holidays should mix, kvetch about it to your friends.) Rosh Hashanah: Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 19,10 a.m.; Yom Kippur: Sept. 27, 7 p.m; Sept. 28, 10 a.m. https://fans.live/





PERFUME GENIUS Mike Hadreas released the stunning, sparkly “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately” in mid-May; now, some of its songs will get their first live outings with this virtual concert at Los Angeles’s Palace Theater. Available for 12 hours after the event. Sept. 19, 3 p.m. https://perfumegenius.veeps.com/





LAKE STREET DIVE After taking the summer off, Lake Street Dive’s monthly “Lounge Around Sounds Variety Hour” livestream returns to add some music, stories, and good fun to select Monday evenings. Pajamas encouraged. Sept. 21, 8 p.m. https://onlocationlive.com/seeyouinseptember

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY H&H wades into the fall streams with a new series of four performances from Fraser Studio. All are free and the first up — featuring two Bach Trio Sonatas to be performed by core ensemble members — arrives Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. Each program will be available to stream for one month. www.handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts





BSO ENCORE RECITALS The series of deftly delivered, player-curated recital performances by BSO musicians was one of the highlights of this summer’s online Tanglewood festival. And starting this week, the BSO will be re-streaming those programs, with a new recital appearing each Thursday at noon. The encores are free for those who subscribed to this summer’s Tanglewood streams, or to the 2019-20 Symphony Hall season. Anyone else can purchase access to all nine recitals for $25. www.bso.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

MTA PLAYWRIGHTS LAB An annual festival of staged readings resulting from collaborations between MIT students and professional theater artists, and led by playwright and senior lecturer Ken Urban, the MTA Playwrights Lab will feature virtual readings of new plays that include “In Absentia,” by Anisha Agarwal; “A Foregone Conclusion,” by Margaret Kosten; “A Futile System,” by Jake Kinney; “Crimson,” by Jackie Montante; “Mortality Rate: Recalculating,” by Anupama Phatak; “Meltdown,” by Mary Dahl; “G@M3R GRIL,” by Jordan Tappa; and “Reset,” by Elijah Miller. Some top-flight actors are involved, including Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Adrianne Krstansky, and McKinley Belcher III, who three years ago delivered what I described as “one of the most searing performances in recent memory on a local stage” in the Huntington Theatre Company production of Urban’s “A Guide for the Homesick.” Sept. 18-Oct. 3. Free. RSVP link for all performances is www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-playwrights-lab-virtual-edition-tickets-117400932349





INSULTED. BELARUS(SIA) Virtual Zoom reading of a new work by dissident Belarusian playwright and film director Andrei Kureichik, with English translation by John Freedman and direction by Blair Cadden. According to press materials, the play “tells the story of the first month of the Belarusian revolution, its ups and downs on the eve of the inevitable democratization of the country after 26 years of dictatorship,” with portraits of “incredible Belarusians who have gone out to battle the totalitarian machine, sometimes at the cost of their lives, their freedom, and their loved ones.” The reading will be followed by a post-show discussion with Kureichik, who, according to the materials, is presently in hiding from Belarus authorities. Presented by Arlekin Players Theatre and Cherry Orchard Festival. Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. Free, but advance reservations required at www.arlekinplayers.com or 617-942-0022.

THREE VIEWINGS Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith were the best things about the Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” playing Kitty and Red Forman, the parents of a teenage son. Now Rupp and Smith are teaming up, along with Angel Desai (2006 Broadway revival of “Company”), for a virtual reading of Jeffrey Hatcher’s engrossing “Three Viewings,” directed by Julianne Boyd. “Three Viewings” is a series of three interconnected monologues set in a Midwestern funeral parlor. Sept. 23-27. Access is available with a donation of $25 or more. www.barringtonstageco.org/3Viewings

DON AUCOIN





Dance

DAVID GORDON The latest project from this titan of postmodern dance is a total charmer. “The Philadelphia Matter — 1972/2020” is an hourlong video collage featuring more than 30 dancers performing sequences from three of the choreographer’s works, with a running narration (by Gordon and wife/muse Valda Setterfield) chronicling elements of the 84-year-old Obie-winning artist’s creative life, including a childhood captivated by movie musicals. Hosted by the Philadelphia 2020 Fringe Festival, it’s available for free streaming through Oct. 4. https://fringearts.com/event/the-philadelphia-matter-1972-2020/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

LIN MAY SAEED: ARRIVAL OF THE ANIMALS This show, the first-ever survey of the Berlin-based artist in North America, embraces Saeed’s fantastical point of view on animal rights. Saeed, whose parents emigrated to Germany from Iraq before she was born, harnesses the human world’s casual disregard for animals with an expansive narrative and aesthetic frame that leans toward the mythological. Also coming soon: The museum’s mountaineering “Ground/work” of outdoor sculptures, much delayed by pandemic-related shipping and production woes, but now appearing bit by bit. The first piece, Analia Saban’s “Teaching a Cow How to Draw,” is a delight — a playful (and very, very long) expanse of rustic split-rail cedar fence with the express purpose of keeping the Clark’s resident herd in the pasture, with elegant flourish that evokes Minimalism. Through Oct. 25. 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458 2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE





REQUIEM FOR THE INNOCENT John Willis and his wife visited El Paso days after a mass shooting there in August 2019, by a self-described white supremacist. Captivated by the expressions of grief, Willis photographed impromptu memorials at the site of the massacre — wilting flowers, American flags. Each image in this collaborative project also features music by Matan Rubinstein and poetry by Robin Behn. Appointments appreciated. Through Oct. 17. Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-482-0411, www.gallerykayafas.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

WOOHAHA COMEDY NIGHT: ROBERT KELLY Worcester’s WooHaHa Comedy Club has adapted to pandemic restrictions by moving outdoors and down the street a bit to the Worcester Beer Garden Pavilion, where it will host Boston’s own Robert Kelly. Patrons can reserve tables for four or six. Sept. 19, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. $100-$150. WooHaHa at the Worcester Beer Garden, 64 Franklin St., Worcester. www.thewoohaha.com

DESUS & MERO: GOD-LEVEL KNOWLEDGE DARTS VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE In normal times, the Showtime hosts would be out on tour talking about their new book, “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons From the Bronx,” a self-help book presented in their trademark casual-but-sharp style, out Sept. 22. Instead, they are mixing it up on a tour of virtual shows, each one featuring different material. Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $36 (includes book). www.newmediatouring.com/artist/desus-and-mero





GUERRILLA THEATRE: RALPH’S STREAMING EVENT Matthew Flynn hosts this comedy/literary/music event in conjunction with Ralph’s Rock Diner in Worcester, featuring comics writer and activist Joyce Brabner, comedians Nonye Brown-West, Zilla Vodnas, and Kendra Dawsey, plus music from Snowbeasts and Jake McKelvie & the Countertops. Sept. 19, 8 p.m. Free. www.ralphsrockdiner.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

JURASSIC QUEST DRIVE-THRU Travel back in time at Gillette Stadium to see more than 70 hyper-realistic dinosaurs at the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru. The animatronic dinos, like the T-Rex and Triceratops, are set up in scenes to view as you drive through the park from the comfort of your car. During the tour, you’ll be guided by an informative digital audio tour featuring show entertainers and dino wranglers. Tickets must be bought online before arrival. Sept. 18-27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. $49 per vehicle. www.jurassicquest.com





PAJAMA PARTY CONCERT Slip on your jammies, and get ready to groove with legendary children’s musician Laurie Berkner. Her classic pajama jams cater to parents and children alike. And if you join the stream an hour early, you can take part in pre-show activities, including a scavenger hunt and music videos. Tickets must be purchased before the concert. Sept. 20 at noon, $20. www.laurieberkner.com/concerts

JAKOB MENENDEZ











