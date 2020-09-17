Amwell’s stock pops 42% in public market debut

Buoyed by strong demand for IPOs, Amwell raised $742 million Wednesday with the sale of 41.2 million class A shares. That marked an increase from plans last week to sell 35 million shares at $14 to $16 a share.

Shares of the company, also known as Amwell, opened at $25.51, up 42 percent from the IPO price of $18 set Wednesday night. It took more than three hours after the New York Stock Exchange began regular trading for the first buyers and sellers to agree to that price, which gave Amwell a market valuation of $5.8 billion.

American Well Corp.'s stock surged on its first day of trading Thursday, after the Boston telehealth technology company sold more shares at a higher price than it had planned through an initial public offering.

Amwell was founded by brothers Ido and Roy Schoenberg in 2006, and they will hold class B shares that will give them 51 percent voting power. Ido Schoenberg is chairman and co-chief executive; his brother is president and co-CEO.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Dr. Peter Slavin, president of Massachusetts General Hospital, are directors of the company, and each held options on 352,000 class A shares as of Dec. 31, according to the IPO filing. Those shares were worth $6.3 million at the IPO price. Google, the Internet search unit of Alphabet Inc., previously agreed to purchase $100 million of class C shares in a private placement at the same time as the IPO.

Amwell, whose products allow health care providers to connect remotely with their patients, priced its IPO on the same day that shares of Snowflake Inc., a California company that helps companies manage data in the cloud, more than doubled on the first day of trading. Snowflake’s shares are off 9 percent on Thursday.

This year through Wednesday, 176 companies in the United States raised a combined $70.5 billion through IPOs with shares that are now trading, according to Bloomberg data. That compared with 146 deals that brought in $49 billion in the same period in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic has driven a dramatic increase in the use of telehealth by doctors, mental health professionals, and other caregivers. Amwell said in its IPO prospectus that visits nearly tripled to 2.2 million in the second quarter from the previous three months as restrictions on remote care were eased, but also said “it is uncertain how long the relaxed policies will remain in effect, and there can be no guarantee that once the COVID-19 pandemic is over that such restrictions will not be reinstated or changed in a way that adversely affects our business.”

Telehealth visits in the Northeast declined by about one-third from their peak in April, according to data presented to the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission on Tuesday, and accounted for roughly 10 percent of visits by the end of July.

At $18 a share, Amwell’s stock is valued at 14 to 18 times sales, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Jonathan Palmer and Fallon Stephan. Its larger competitor, Teladoc Health Inc., is trading a 13 times sales.

“We don’t believe a premium multiple is justified given Teladoc’s profitability and scale advantages,” the Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote in a report Thursday.

Amwell’s customers include hospital systems, health insurance plans, and state and federal government agencies. Its revenue was $122.3 million for the six months ended June 30, an increase of 77 percent over the same period a year earlier. Amwell’s net loss widened to $113.4 million from $41.6 million.

The company has given its underwriters the option to acquire 6.2 million additional shares of class A common stock, including 1.7 million class A shares from existing shareholders. The IPO underwriters include Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Piper Sandler.

