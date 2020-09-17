Work-and-play offers from hotels, new ways to celebrate in Salem, and culinary tours in Norway

The newest new thing from hotels this fall are work/play packages; designed for people who need a change of scenery after working at home during the COVID pandemic. At Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina — located on Goat Island with views of Narragansett Bay — a Work From Hotel package includes business butler to assist with printing and scanning needs; an “office-to-go” amenity with personalized letterhead and office essentials; daily $60 breakfast credit; $15 credit to For Five Coffee for a caffeine/afternoon pick-me-up; and more. When you’re not working, enjoy the resort’s indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, full-service spa, and multiple dining options. Offered through Nov. 20. Rates from $379 midweek and $699 weekends. 401-849-2600, www.gurneysresorts.com/newport/offers/work-hotel-package

At The Whitney in Boston, check in to your guestroom — a.k.a. “your office” — as early as 8 a.m. Their office survival kit includes earbuds, spa facial mask, stress relief ball, break time meditation, and midday snacks with coffee and tea service. Cocktail time starts at 5 p.m. with a bottle of Prosecco and charcuterie board delivered to your room. No expiration date. Rates from $410 for overnight experience; guests may call to receive a lower day rate. 888-673-3650, www.whitneyhotelboston.com

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina. Handout

AUTUMN EXHIBITS DEBUT IN SALEM

Just in time for the witching season, a trove of authentic Salem Witch Trial materials and documents will be on view at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem. Opening Sept. 26, “The Salem Witch Trials 1692” exhibition features original documents from PEM’s Phillips Library including death warrants for execution, petitions from the accused, invoices from the jail keeper, direct testimony from accusers, and personal possessions relating to those involved, such as a trunk that belonged to Jonathan Corwin, the judge who lived in the 17th-century building now known as the Witch House. (On view through April 4, 2021.) Opening the same day, “Salem Stories” showcases 26 vignettes about the people, places, and events that made Salem the city it is today with a variety of objects — structured in an entertaining A-Z format — that include a leatherback turtle, Parker Brothers' Monopoly, and even a murder weapon. (Through Oct. 3, 2021.) 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

A figure on display at the Peabody Essex Museum. Handout

THERE:

NORWAY CULINARY TOURS IN 2021

Ready to plan your next big adventure? Up Norway, a Norwegian travel curator, announces three new culinary journeys for 2021. With new social distancing guidelines in mind, “A Springtime Journey of Nordic Wellbeing” (available March-June; from $5,443) and “Autumn Flavours of Scandinavia” (August-October; from $4,830) are 10-day self-guided tours that introduce travelers to Nordic gastronomy, design, and culture. They can be booked individually on requested dates. “In Pursuit of Scandinavian Cooking and Living” is an exclusive guided tour limited to 15 guests. (Oct. 22 to 29 from $3,348). In addition, travelers can enjoy peace of mind when booking in 2020 for travel in 2021 by taking advantage of new options, including a 100 percent refundable trip, Cancel for any Reason insurance, and discounts on nonrefundable bookings. upnorway.com/campaign/newscancook

Up Norway, a Norwegian travel curator, announces three new culinary journeys for 2021. Handout

VINTAGE-INSPIRED HOTEL DEBUTS NEAR CHICAGO

Those looking for an alternative to downtown Chicago hotels may want to consider The Drake Oak Brook, a newly renovated and rebranded 154-room member of the Autograph Collection Hotels. Located less than 20 miles west of the Windy City, the hotel’s 1920s structure (a former key factory) launched into the limelight in 1961 when it housed guests including Prince Charles, Frank Sinatra, and golf legends Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Today, after top-to-bottom renovations, the vintage-inspired hotel debuts its new rooms, restaurant, bar with gramophone record player, lounge with antique photo booth and fireplace, fitness center, tennis courts, and 10 acres with gazebos, fountains, and more. Rates from $159. 630-571-0000, www.thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com

The Drake Oak Brook, a newly renovated and rebranded 154-room member of the Autograph Collection Hotels. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

TRAVEL BOOK CELEBRATES AMERICAN GARDENS

Follow in the footsteps Britain’s much-loved gardener and BBC television personality Monty Don and celebrated photographer Derry Moore as they visit the most famous, beautiful, and unusual gardens and parkland across America. Produced as a compliment to a BBC television series, “American Gardens” includes 180 color illustrations of outdoor spaces that epitomize or redefine the American garden, and explore why green spaces are vital to our well-being and culture. The new hardcover book can be used as a guide for places to visit on your next trip across the USA, or simply enjoy as an armchair traveler. It includes wide open landscapes as well as city gardens including the slave garden at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate, New York City’s Central Park, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, and unpublished photographs of Bob Hope’s Palm Springs home and the garden of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. $50. prestelpublishing.randomhouse.de/book/American-Gardens/Monty-Don/Prestel-com/e570814.rhd

New York City’s Central Park. Handout

