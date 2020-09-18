Rays' Austin Meadows on IL, season in jeopardy

“We’re going to have to play really, really well to see him at any point the rest of the season,” manager Kevin Cash said.

The injury occurred while Meadows took a swing in the opener of Thursday’s doubleheader against at Baltimore. The Rays won both games to earn a berth in the AL playoffs, and they’ll need a deep run to get Meadows back in the lineup.

The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Austin Meadows on the 10-day injured list Friday with an oblique strain that will keep him sidelined into the postseason.

Meadows is batting .205 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Last year he hit .291 with 33 home runs and 89 RBIs, so his bat is always welcome in the Tampa Bay lineup.

To fill the roster spot, Tampa Bay selected lefthander Sean Gilmartin from its alternate site. In order to add Gilmartin to the 40-man roster, the Rays transferred pitcher Cody Reed (left pinky irritation) to the 45-day IL, ending his season.

Reed pitched in two games for the Rays after he was acquired in a trade with the Reds on Aug. 28. He was placed on the 10-day IL on Sept. 10, retroactive to Sept. 7.

Murphy back with Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy rejoined the team just over six weeks after having a heart attack at Miller Park.

Murphy said he was feeling “pretty good” while talking to reporters before the Brewers' game against with the Kansas City Royals. Murphy said he had hoped throughout his recovery he would be back before the end of the season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Murphy wouldn’t be on the bench Friday but would be before the end of the season. Murphy will remain with the Brewers for their seven-game road trip that starts Monday and concludes their regular season.

The Brewers were practicing infield defense at Miller Park on Aug. 1 when Murphy sat down and said he wasn’t feeling well. Trainer Rafael Freitas was nearby and escorted Murphy to the clubhouse, where he met with team physician, Dr. Mark Niedfeldt.

Cardinals power past Pirates

With the Cardinals in need of a jolt as they try to stay in the mix for a playoff berth, Kolten Wong hit the second leadoff home run of his career, Tyler O’Neill added a two-run shot, and St. Louis held off the host Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-5, in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

The Cardinals managed eight hits in seven innings against Trevor Williams (1-8) and three relievers to overcome four errors, including a catcher’s interference call against nine-time Gold Glover winner Yadier Molina that forced home Adam Frazier in the first.

Molina has been called for catcher’s interference twice in four days — prior to that, the 17-year veteran had been flagged just twice in his career.

Ryan Helsley recorded the final two outs for his first career save, but it didn’t come easily.

With two outs and no one on, umpires were forced to review the pitch sequence to Kevin Newman after plate ump Jordan Baker apparently lost track of the count. Newman walked and Erik Gonzalez reached on shortstop Paul DeJong’s second throwing error.

Helsley walked pinch hitter Josh Bell to load the bases but retired John Ryan Murphy on a flyball to end it.

Al Reyes (2-1) picked up the victory in relief of Carlos Martinez.

Eflin pitches Phillies past Blue Jays

Zach Eflin struck out nine in a four-hitter, Bryce Harper hit another homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-0, in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Phillies were the road team in their home ballpark for the opener, a makeup game from earlier in the season.

Eflin (3-2) threw 92 pitches for his third career shutout and fifth complete game, though this one was seven innings. All of his strikeouts were swinging, including three in the first on curveballs.

Harper connected for his third shot in two games to ignite a five-run fifth against Robbie Ray (2-5).

Toronto has lost four in a row but entered with a 4 1/2-game lead over Seattle for the final wild card in the AL.

The injury-depleted Phillies began the day with a half-game lead over St. Louis for the last wild card in the NL.

Didi Gregorius lined an RBI double off the right-field fence in the first, just missing a three-run homer, to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead after Ray issued consecutive walks to Harper and Alec Bohm with one out.

Phil Gosselin added an RBI single and Andrew Knapp lined a two-run triple in the fifth to make it 6-0.

Eflin allowed only two singles to Cavan Biggio through six before Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk singled in the seventh. The righthander fanned Travis Shaw with runners on second and third for the final out.

Marlins solve rookie Sanchez

Erick Fedde allowed one hit in six innings, and the Washington Nationals beat rookie Sixto Sanchez and the Marlins, 5-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at Miami.

Andrew Stevenson, recalled before the game from the Nationals' alternate training site, had a two-run single for his first hit this year. Yan Gomes and Luis Garcia each had two hits and scored twice.

Fedde (2-3) walked two, hit a batter, and matched a career high in innings, lowering his ERA from 5.06 to 4.36. Will Harris pitched the seventh to complete the two-hitter.

Sanchez (3-2), who had given up a total of six runs in his first five career starts, allowed eight hits and five runs in four innings. His ERA rose from 1.69 to 2.75.

The Marlins, bidding for their first playoff berth since 2003, are in second place in the NL East but have lost three of their past four games, all at home against last-place teams.