Hurricane Teddy stirs up the surf in Mass.

Coastal communities in Massachusetts experienced waves as high as 10 feet Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Teddy passed off the state’s coastline on its way to the Canadian Maritimes.

The surf was at its highest from 3 to 6 p.m., when waves ranged from five to 10 feet , Kristie Smith of the National Weather Service said. The waves affected communities as far north as Newburyport and as far south as Cape Cod.

The height of the waves was “pretty uniform” throughout the coast, she said in a phone interview.