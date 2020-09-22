Hurricane Teddy stirs up the surf in Mass.

Coastal communities in Massachusetts experienced waves as high as 10 feet Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Teddy passed off the state’s coastline on its way to the Canadian Maritimes.
The surf was at its highest from 3 to 6 p.m., when waves ranged from five to 10 feet , Kristie Smith of the National Weather Service said. The waves affected communities as far north as Newburyport and as far south as Cape Cod.
The height of the waves was “pretty uniform” throughout the coast, she said in a phone interview.
Some communities reported flooding.
Yarmouth reported about two feet of flooding, and two lanes of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston were closed between Freeport Street and the University of Massachusetts starting at about 3:08 p.m., Smith said.
Marblehead and Scituate reported minor flooding, but not enough to lead to road closures, she said.
Morrissey Boulevard was reopened by 5:54 p.m., Sergeant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police said in a brief telephone interview.
In Duxbury, first responders rescued a kite surfer who was out in the water for two hours during the high surf, Duxbury fire tweeted.
Throughout the evening, wave heights are expected to decrease to three to four feet, and conditions on Wednesday are expected to be calmer, Smith said.