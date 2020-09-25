Protesters in Boston demand justice for Breonna Taylor, woman killed by Louisville police

A block away, on Washington Street, dozens of additional officers stood guard outside stores and at busy intersections.

As the demonstrators prepared to march, more than 100 Boston police officers — many carrying long wooden batons — stood chatting in groups along Tremont Street near Downtown Crossing and along the Boylston Street side of Boston Common, where no protesters were present. A helicopter circled above.

Protesters gathered in Roxbury’s Nubian Square at dusk Friday to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker in Kentucky fatally shot in March by white police officers whom a grand jury this week declined to charge with homicide.

In Nubian Square, several hundred people gathered in a small park across the street from the neighborhood police station. Some carried signs reading “Justice 4 Breonna.” Others said, “Black Lives Matter.”

Two sets of metal barriers stood across the street, near the station. Multiple news helicopters hovered overhead, and a pair of officers could be seen on the roof of the station.

“I feel like a lot of the times, Black women who have been harmed by the system, killed by the system don’t really get their voices heard as much,” said Janai Busby, 21, of Dorchester. “I’m here, obviously, for all Black lives, because all Black lives are important. But specifically for Breonna Taylor, because her whole entire story is just so unjust.”

Busby said she wasn’t shocked that no officers were indicted for Taylor’s killing, but she was still “devastated” when she heard. “Time and time again, this country shows us that it doesn’t care about … Black women,” she said. “We’re put down, killed, hurt by many, and there’s just never any justice.”

Lanita Foley, 45, of Cambridge, said the grand jury’s decision not to charge the officers “devalued the life of Breonna Taylor. … It’s just a travesty of justice.”

“The country is in need of a respirator,” Foley said. “There are at least two pandemics, one of racism and one of the virus. … I just want to be part of the solution to build the respirator that our country is in dire need of.”

On Friday afternoon, Mayor Martin J. Walsh implored protesters to demonstrate peacefully in Boston this weekend.

“People are deeply upset, but we cannot turn to violence to express our pain,” said Walsh during a City Hall news conference.

The mayor said that for many Black people and people of color, the lack of charges in connection with Taylor’s death, has brought “a lifetime of painful experiences to the surface.”

“Many people are angry and hurt and quite honestly confused at this point in our country,” he said. “We need to recognize the root of the pain.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was shot multiple times by Louisville police officers during a botched raid on her apartment in March.

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday declined to bring charges against Louisville police for Taylor’s killing, which happened while officers executed a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said officers acted in self-defense.

The grand jury indicted one officer on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a neighboring apartment. He did not hit anyone and has been fired. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law.

In the wake of Wednesday’s announcements, protesters again took to the streets in Louisville and other cities across the nation for mostly peaceful protests, though a gunman wounded two Louisville police officers Wednesday night.

In Boston, about 75 people gathered Wednesday in Franklin Park to remember Taylor with a moment of silence and demand justice for her and other Black women killed by police.

There have been dozens of rallies and demonstrations in Boston in recent months calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism after the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died on Memorial Day when a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.

The majority of those demonstrations have been peaceful. On May 31, police clashed with people in ugly scenes in the heart of the city that followed what had been a peaceful march and protest. More than two dozen were sent to the hospital and more than 50 were arrested in that turmoil, and storefronts were smashed and ransacked throughout downtown and the Back Bay.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

