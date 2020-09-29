Trump interrupted Biden more than 10 times as he tried to answer one question. It got worse from there

As Biden began to explain how the public component of the program would work, Trump interrupted him to claim Biden “agreed with Bernie Sanders’s far left on the ‘manifesto’ we call it that gives you socialized medicine.”

Chris Wallace, the debate’s moderator, in a question directed at Joe Biden, noted that Biden would like to add a public option to Obamacare, which Trump and Republicans argue would end private insurance and create a “government takeover of health care,” Wallace said. The men even interrupted Wallace as he attempted to ask the question.

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden was consumed by the candidates repeatedly talking over and interrupting each other, with the president interrupting Biden more than 10 times during a 3-minute exchange about health care.

Advertisement

“The fact of the matter is,” Biden responds," I beat Bernie Sanders. I beat him by a whole hell of a lot. I’m here standing, facing you, old buddy."

“Not by much,” the president interjects.

“Pocahontas would have left two days earlier you would have lost every primary on Super Tuesday,” the president continued, using a sexist and racist slur to refer to Senator Elizabeth Warren. “You got very lucky.”

“I got very lucky. I’m going to get very lucky tonight as well," Biden said.

“With what?” the president asks.

It only got worse from there.

The exchange set the tone for the evening, as the candidates continued to interrupt each other, and Wallace struggled to regain control, asking both men multiple times to let the other finish without interruption.

At one point during the debate, Wallace paused the exchange to appeal to both candidates to let each other finish their thoughts.

“I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions,” Wallace said.

Advertisement

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.