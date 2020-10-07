Stephon Gilmore says he is asymptomatic, urges fans to take COVID-19 seriously

Gilmore also said he is “going to sit down” until cleared to return by doctors, and urged fans to take the virus seriously.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, whose positive test for COVID-19 forced the cancellation of practice Wednesday, said he is asymptomatic, in a statement posted on his verified Twitter account.

Gilmore was on the field for every offensive play the Chiefs ran Monday in their 26-10 victory. The game was postponed from Sunday to Monday because Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive at the end of last week.

Both teams were tested prior to the game on Monday, and all tests were negative. The Patriots flew to Kansas City Monday morning, played the game that night, and returned to Massachusetts right after the game.

Advertisement

Patriots players were off Tuesday, and on Wednesday practice was called off because of Gilmore’s positive test.